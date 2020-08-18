1/1
Anna Jane (Spangler) Ecker
Mrs. Anna Jane (Spangler) Ecker, 86, a resident of Hearthstone Retirement Community, Waynesboro, and formerly of N. Franklin St., Waynesboro, passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020 in the retirement home.
Born January 19, 1934 in Littlestown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Ruth M. (Harman) Spangler.
Mrs. Ecker graduated from Littlestown High School with the Class of 1951.
She and her husband, the late Darrell S. Ecker, were married on March 19, 1953. They lived in Martinsburg, WV prior to moving to Waynesboro. Mr. Ecker died on February 27, 2016.
In her early life, Mrs. Ecker worked as a machine operator at Littonian Shoe Company, Littlestown, and Perfection Garments, Martinsburg. After moving to Waynesboro, she worked as a secretary at Landis Machine Company and Keystone Homes. She retired in 1997.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. At the church, she was a member of the Wilson Sunday School Class and served as its treasurer for 22 years and also was the treasurer of the Commission on Education for 15 years. In addition to the church, she was a member of the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary and the National AARP.
Mrs. Ecker enjoyed volunteering at the Waynesboro Hospital and for the past seven years the monthly lunches with her Keystone Homes co-workers at Hearthstone.
She is survived by her son Allen E. Ecker and his partner, Paul Leigh of Silver Spring, MD; one brother, Alvin Spangler of Littlestown, PA; her dear friend and neighbor, Doris Winebrenner of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, David Spangler and John Spangler and one sister, Marie Bange.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hearthstone Retirement Home, 102 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
