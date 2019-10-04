|
|
Anna P. Isenberger Shoap, 86, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019 at Parker House in Quincy, PA. Born August 19, 1933 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late George I. and Matilda Kyler Isenberger. Mrs. Isenberger was a 1951 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She retired from the US Government after 30 years of service which included working in Medical Records at the Carlisle Barracks for many years. She was an active member of Otterbein Church in Waynesboro. She and her husband enjoyed bowling and traveling, especially to Hawaii. She will be remembered by many for her ministry of sending cards.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Shoap, whom she married on August 1, 1954; her son, Troy Alan Shoap; and friend and caregiver April Daley of Waynesboro whom they considered a part of their family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Etta Mae Isenberger.
A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Otterbein Church in Waynesboro. Rev. John Hoffman will officiate. It was her wish that her body be donated to the Pennsylvania Humanity Gifts Registry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Otterbein Church, 912 South Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 4, 2019