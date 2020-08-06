1/1
Anthony C. “Tony” Naugle
Mr. Anthony C. "Tony" Naugle, 63, of Loop Road, Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in his home following a short battle with cancer.
Born June 22, 1957 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Glenn E. and Isabel (Brown) Naugle.
He was employed by Knouse Foods in Orrtanna, PA for over 30 years.
Mr. Naugle was a member of South Mountain Fish and Game Association and the AmVets.
He enjoyed attending car shows, was an avid fan of Ford Racing and loved Hot Rods. He always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter, Toni Naugle and her fiancée, Cheyenne Turner of Chambersburg; one step-son, Shawn Fissel of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Ariana Naugle and Jordan Johnson; one step-grandson; six siblings, Thomas Naugle of Fayetteville, Nancy Kauffman, Larry Naugle, Linda Shepard and Jeffrey Naugle, all of South Mountain and Angela Baker of Chambersburg; his nephew and caregiver, Mark Shepard of South Mountain; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Cameron Naugle; two brothers, infant Glenn E. Naugle, Jr. and Rodger L. Naugle; niece, Carla Baker; and nephew, Jackie Kauffman.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
