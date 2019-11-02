|
Anthony Jay "Tony" Rowe, 55, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 16, 1964 in Waynesboro and is a son of Ralph L. Rowe, Jr. and Marian (King) Rowe of Mifflintown.
Tony was a 1982 graduate of Waynesboro High School and attended Penn State-Mont Alto and Shippensburg University. Tony was currently working with FedEx in Lewisberry and was formerly employed as a supervisor with Exel in Carlisle for 25 years. He was an avid Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts fan and a Penn State University and Baltimore Orioles fan. Tony loved to go to the family cabin in Potter County.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Pamela J. (Grimes) Rowe, one daughter, Shannon N. Rowe, one son, Tyler A. Rowe, both of Carlisle, two brothers; Denny Rowe of York and Steve Rowe of Waynesboro, one sister, Barb Willow of Mifflintown, one granddaughter, Asia Crenshaw and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Walt Frankenberry officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . www.Since1853.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 2, 2019