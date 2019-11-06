|
Mr. Arthur "Mac" McArthur, III, 89, of Monta Vista Drive, Waynesboro, died Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA.
Born May 5, 1930 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur McArthur, Jr. and Edna (Howlett).
He graduated from Malden High School (MA) with the Class of 1948. He later received his degree in mechanical engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston.
Mr. McArthur served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He served as a meteorologist and was stationed in Japan.
He and his wife of over 61 years, Jean (Good) McArthur, were married on June 7, 1958 in Waynesboro. They have lived on Monta Vista Drive for more than 42 years.
Mr. McArthur worked at Frick Company, Waynesboro for over 40 years. He retired in 1995.
He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro, where he was a member of consistory, sang in the choir, and served in many other committees in the church. He was also a life member of the American Society of Heating and Refrigeration Engineers and was a member of the American Mechanical Engineering Society.
Mr. McArthur enjoyed being a Mr. Fix-it including refinishing furniture. He also enjoyed gardening and helping to rescue dogs, many of which he adopted.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Linda S. Hannum and Judith A. McArthur, both of Waynesboro; one grandson, Matthew Hannum; and one sister, Joyce McArthur of Quincy Village.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. Bruce Druckenmiller officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday morning in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity United Church of Christ Organ Fund, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Cocker Spaniel Adoption Center, P.O. Box 1704, Westminster, MD 21158 or at www.cockeradoptions.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 6, 2019