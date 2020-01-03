Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Athey, Barbara Jean “BJ” (Griffith)


1946 - 2019
Athey, Barbara Jean “BJ” (Griffith) Obituary
Athey, Barbara Jean "BJ" (Griffith) passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 73.

BJ was born January 8, 1946, in Wheeling, WV to the late Harold and Thelma Griffith. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward S. Athey, "Ed".

BJ was the proud mother and survived by three sons: Joseph (Susan) Bergstrom, Ellicott City, MD, Donis Bergstrom, Waynesboro, PA, and Bud (Alix) Bergstrom, Dayton, MD; one daughter: Kristy (Mike) Swiney, Waynesboro, PA; ten grandchildren; two sisters: Carolyne Glass, Texas, and Sharon Stiles, West Virginia and a number of nieces and nephews.

BJ devoted her life to the service of others, and always with a smile. She worked in the food service industry for over 30 years. Once retired BJ enjoyed spending her time working on puzzles and going fishing with her husband Ed. One of her favorite past times was going to Ocean City in September and dipping her feet in the water. In 2013 after the passing of her husband, BJ moved from Bowie, MD to Waynesboro, PA to live with her daughter.

BJ became a proud and revered member of Experience Life Church where her presence was always felt. She was always ready to play a game of cards with her grandkids or find a game of Bingo. Any time she could spend with family was time that was cherished. BJ will always be remembered as a warm and thoughtful lady who adored her family, friends and of course her cat Miss Lily, and dog Drago.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, with Eric Beck officiating. Burial in Union Cemetery, Burtonsville, MD will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Experience Life Church, 118 Walnut St. #108, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
