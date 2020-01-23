|
Audie Neilson Knott, of Willards, Maryland, age 57, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of Mary Harrison Knott of PA, and the late Paul Knott. He is survived by his wife, Lynn White, and daughter Tammy Zeback of Belair, MD. Also surviving, are his brother Dana Knott and his wife Meghan, and sister Carla Bumbaugh and her husband Mike all from PA, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Adams.
Audie moved to Ocean City in the late 70's. He worked for the Phillips Family and Dumsers for a combined 16 years, and knew at this point he wanted to stay in the restaurant business. He opened Whiskers Bar and Grill in 1999, and has been serving the Ocean Pines and surrounding communities ever since. Audie lived every day to the fullest through simple pleasures, talking to his many friends, telling his silly jokes, playing the lottery hoping to win big, and his favorite thing, gardening with the love of his life Lynn. He will be remembered for many things by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, working with him, and those who truly knew him. He had a natural ability to befriend everyone and reach people in a positive way.
A celebration of life will be held at Whiskers Bar and Grill, 11070 Cathell Rd. Berlin, MD 21811 on Saturday, February 15th from 1:00- 3:00 PM. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 23, 2020