1942 - 2019
Barbara Ann Newlin Obituary
Barbara Ann Newlin, 76, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born September 6, 1942 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of the late Franklin L. and Alice (Hayes) Royston.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William D. Newlin in 2015.
Barbara was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and the Sterling Bell Sunday School Class. She was a homemaker her whole life who loved her family very much. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by two daughters, Betsy Harnish and her husband Gerald Brown, Jr., and Laurie Hamilton and her husband Charles; one son, William Newlin and his wife, Holly, and their daughters, Brittany Newland and Tabitha Newlin; and one sister, Linda Hovis.
Memorial donations may be made to the organization Barbara always gave to, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
