|
|
Mrs. Barbara Anne (Himes) Terry, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on April 2, 2020 at the York Hospital.
Barbara was born on September 21, 1938 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Richard D. and Mary L. (Downs) Himes.
She was a graduate of Hagerstown High School with the class of 1956.
She and her husband, the late Frederic Barnett "Ronney" Terry, Jr. were married on February 21, 1959. Ronney passed away on April 13, 2006.
Primarily a homemaker, Barbara spent her early years serving in her children's classrooms; on various committees of the Waynesboro Country Club; and elsewhere. She was also an avid bridge player and sports fan.
Barbara was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly by her family.
She is survived by four children, Pamela S. Denny of Las Vegas, NV, Frederic B. "Chip" Terry, III and his wife, Karla of Mays Landing, NJ, B. "Ellen" Black of Chambersburg, PA, and Daniel "Ross" Terry and his wife, Georgeanne of Las Vegas, NV; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor Adam Meredith officiating.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2020