Barbara Irene "Bobbi" Garland Mort, 70, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at York Hospital, after an extended illness.
Bobbie was born on July 4, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Claude Sr., and Angela (Taylor) Garland. She was the loving wife of Robert Eugene Mort.
Bobbie graduated from Westminster High School and then earned her Licensed Practical Nurse degree. She practiced at South Mountain Restoration Center, ARC of Washington County, and Mt. Manor Treatment Center, as well as at other facilities until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, shopping, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of Ringold Church of Christ.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters Kim Jones and her life partner Ronda Barnhart, and Heather Bauerline Smith, all of Waynesboro; sisters and brothers-in-law Bonnie and Jack Nusbaum of Maine, and Brenda and Mike Miranda of Baltimore; grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Jacob, Lucas, Zachary, Trevor, and Jess; and 3 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by brother Claude "Butch" Garland.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 to 3pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Celebration of Bobbi's Life will begin at 3pm. Interment will be private.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019