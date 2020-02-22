|
|
Becky A. Nunemaker, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 8, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of Catherine "Bobby" Hoffman Barnes and the late Olen "Shorty" Barnes.
Becky had most recently worked at the Comfort Inn in Chambersburg. She was a member of ABATE, and as a cancer survivor, a member and advocate of the in Greencastle. She enjoyed word finds, soap operas, and riding Harley motorcycles with her boyfriend, Bob. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and her cats.
In addition to her mother, Becky is survived by her children, Luray Nunemaker, Kelly Miller, and Cale Barnes; longtime boyfriend and companion, Robert "Bob" Townsend; grandchildren James, Alexandria, and Lucas Miller; siblings Cynthia "Cindy" Paris, Melinda "Sue" Easterday, and John "Johnny" Barnes. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings Anthony "Tony" and Jason "Jace" Barnes.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Casey Hurst will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the Greencastle: Team Never Give Up at www.acsevents.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 22, 2020