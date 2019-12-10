|
Mr. Benjamin H. "Greenie" Greenawalt, 87, of Anthony Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Quincy Village Nursing Home.
Born June 16, 1932 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Howard and Gladys (Baker) Greenawalt.
Mr. Greenawalt was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1950.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard where he was drafted into the Korean Conflict, serving overseas for 2 years. He was discharged in September 1952.
Following his discharge, he was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, PA. He later worked as a letter carrier for Waynesboro Post Office, retiring after 42 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked part-time at the Beer Shed, Waynesboro.
Mr. Greenawalt served as a town councilman for 8 years and was a member of the Franklin County Fire Police.
He was a dual member of Acacia Lodge #586 F. & A.M. and George Washington # 143 F. & A.M. as well as numerous other masonic affiliations including Martha Custis Order of Eastern Star #34. He was proud to have been the oldest living past commander of both the Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695. He also was a member of many more local clubs and affiliations too numerous to mention.
He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Mrs. Theda J. (Lemmon) Greenawalt, whom he married March 17, 1978; one son, Bradley D. Greenawalt and his wife, Jeanine of Rouzerville; two grandchildren, Patrick and Evan Greenawalt; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Avery Greenawalt; two step-children, Mike Ramsay and his wife, Cindy of Waynesboro and Tessie Heck of Chambersburg; three step-grandchildren, Andrea Heck and Danielle and Chad Ramsay; four step-great-grandchildren; one brother, G. Lee Greenawalt of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 13, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Irene Pouliot officiating where Masonic memorial services will be conducted by Acacia Lodge #586 F. & A.M. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with military graveside honors conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019