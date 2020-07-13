Benjamin Lee Chaney unexpectedly passed away in his sleep the morning of Tuesday July 7th, 2020. Ben was born in Hagerstown, MD and was raised and currently lived in Greencastle, PA. He worked at Target in Hagerstown, MD where he found his "work family" that meant so much to him.
He is survived by his parents Kara and Jeff Chaney, his brothers Matthew and Adam Chaney and Adam's wife Megan and their daughter Adaline. He will be deeply missed by his Grandmothers Judy Chaney and Anna "Pat" Taylor. Ben will also be remembered by his Aunt Cindy Norton, her husband Tim, and their sons Lee Thomas, Joe and Jack; Uncle Brett Chaney, his wife Sandy, and their children Bryan and Jessica; Uncle Steve Chaney, Aunt Diana Nuth, her husband Larry and their children Brandi Nuth, Amber Strohecker and husband Adam, and Shanna Cavalera, her husband Chris, and their kids Phalyn and Christopher; Uncle Phil Taylor, his wife Misty, and their children Josh and Jaden; Aunt Heather Taylor and her children Spencer and Sophie; and a multitude of other relatives and friends. He will be greeted in heaven by his sister Beth Chaney, Uncle Tony Taylor, and Grandfather Lee Chaney
Graduating from Greencastle High School in 2013 and the University of Maryland with a BS in Computer Science in 2017, Ben has gathered an extraordinary group of lifelong friends. He was smart, kind, and happy with an enormous capacity for compassion. His laugh was contagious, and his smile was infectious. He made a positive impact in all the lives that he touched, never failing to lend a hand or be a shoulder to cry on whenever needed.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, PA with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Tuesday afternoon, in the funeral home.
If so inclined, please make a donation in his name to any animal rescue fund of your choosing.
