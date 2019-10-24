|
Mrs. Betty E. (Delauter) Reynolds, 88, of Douglas Spring Court and formerly of Old Forge Road, both of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in her home.
Born January 11, 1931 in Smithsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Cecil B., Sr. and Nettie S. (Kinsey) Delauter.
She was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1949.
She and her husband of over 66 years, Robert G. Reynolds, were married November 12, 1952.
Betty was employed at the Waynesboro Hospital for 1 ½ years. She then was employed by First National Bank of Blue Ridge Summit, PA which later became M & T Bank. She retired as head teller with 38 years of service.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, life member of Mechanics Steam Fire Engine and Hose Co. #1 Ladies Auxiliary, life member of Antietam Humane Society, Waynesboro and National AARP.
She enjoyed camping, especially in the mountains of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. She also made many trips to Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens, VA. She spent many days working in her flower gardens usually with one of her cats close by. Betty collected antiques, postcards and glassware.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sisters, Joyce L. Needy of Waynesboro, Miriam J. Massa of New Port Ritchey, FL and Carolyn M. Bailey of Waynesboro; one brother, Robert T. Delauter of Ebensburg, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Alfred W. Delauter, Orville D. Delauter and Cecil B. Delauter, Jr.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 25, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Brian Lucas and Pastor David Deatrich officiating. Burial will be private in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 24, 2019