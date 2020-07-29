Mrs. Betty Irene (Neibert) Cook Newcomer, 96, of Antietam Dive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 in Ravenwood Nursing Home, Hagerstown, MD.
Born July 10, 1924 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Theodore and Ethel Irene (Diehl) Neibert.
She and her first husband, the late Mr. Wilson S. Cook, were married July 4, 1941. Mr. Cook passed away November 21, 1990. She and her second husband, the late Mr. Christian G. "Chris" Newcomer, were married September 19, 1992. Mr. Newcomer passed away April 7, 2001.
Mrs. Newcomer was employed as an assembler at Corning Glass, Greencastle, PA from 1960 until her retirement in 1980.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Waynesboro and the Alpha and Omega Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Newcomer is survived by two daughters, B. Jean Oaks and Ellen Virginia Stine and her husband, George, both of Waynesboro; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; one sister, Freda Shaffer of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Neibert and Charles S. Neibert.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA with Pastor John Scahill officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 444, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
