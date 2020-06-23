Mrs. Betty J. (Barnhart) Monn Henry Walsnovich, 94, formerly of Clay Hill Road, Greencastle, PA passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA were she had resided for the past six months.
Born April 11, 1926, in Antrim Township, PA she was daughter of the late Irvin and Mabel (Gordon) Barnhart. She lived all of her life in the Greencastle and Marion area.
Mrs. Walsnovich graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1944 and attended a number of seminars at the Penn State Mont Alto Campus.
She married Mr. Wilbur C. Monn, November 28, 1946 in Marion, PA. He passed away March 11, 1969. She then married Mr. Carl W. Henry, Jr. September 1, 1973 in Greencastle. He passed away June 15, 1996. Mrs. Walsnovich married Mr. Nick Walsnovich August 28, 1998 in Salem, OR. Mr. Walsnovich passed away September 24, 2016.
In her early life, she was employed as a seamstress at the Stanley Co., Chambersburg, PA. Prior to retiring in June, 1988, she worked as a cook for the Greencastle Antrim School District. Following retirement, she served as the director of food at the Rhodes Grove Camp, Kauffman Station, PA from 1990 until 1995.
Mrs. Walsnovich was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Greencastle and also attended the Greencastle Baptist Church and sang in the choir of both churches. She served as Hospitality Chairman at Grace United Church of Christ and also served as secretary and treasurer of the Sunday School Department. She was also a member of the National AARP and the Senior Adult Bowling League at Sunshine Lanes, Waynesboro, PA.
She is survived by two children, William C. Monn and K. Yvonne Knott, both of Greencastle; four step-children, William Henry of Hagerstown, MD, Monty L. Henry of Waynesboro, PA, Rev. William Walson of Oregon and Mark L. Walsnovich of Delaware; four grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a step-great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husbands she is preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Barnhart; a great-granddaughter, Brooke Monn and a step-great-granddaughter, Sydney Mills.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA with Rev. William Walson officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Marion, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services Saturday morning in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 23, 2020.