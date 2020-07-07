1/1
Betty Jane (Bingaman) Rock
1935 - 2020
Betty Jane (Bingaman) Rock, 85, of Mercersburg, PA, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital.

Born January 28, 1935 in Fairview, PA, she was the daughter of the late Chester Allen and Hazel Pearl (Carbaugh) Bingaman.

She was employed as a waitress as well as a cook at various restaurants in the area. She retired in 1995.

Betty enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Gizmo and her cats, Sparky, Fluffy and Miss Kitty.

She is survived by four children: Dorothy McIntyre, Richard Jackson Sr. (Linda), Andrew Jackson (Judy Gearhart) and Jerry Jackson ,Sr., all of Greencastle, PA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Flo Walck of Chambersburg, PA and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald E. Rock who passed away November 21, 1993, a son, John Jackson, Sr., a daughter, Louise Wagner, six brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA, officiated by Pastor Japheth Nell. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Brethren Church Cemetery, Greencastle.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 7, 2020.
