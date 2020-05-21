|
|
Betty Jane Tressler of Leitersburg, MD, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home.
Born in Leitersburg, MD, and raised on a dairy farm, she was the daughter of the late Gorman Albert Snurr and Isabel Eleanor (Wagaman) Snurr.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Irvin "Joe" Tressler.
Betty attended Leitersburg Schools and Hagerstown High School.
She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Leitersburg and was a member of the Loyal Gleener Sunday School Class.
She was a charter member of the Leitersburg Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Betty and her husband Joe were co-owners and operators of Joe's BP in Leitersburg and owners of several rental properties in the area. They lived by the motto "If you wouldn't live in it yourself, don't rent it to someone else."
She enjoyed Knitting, Gardening, baking, and working in her flower gardens.
Betty is survived by son, Denny Spielman and wife Debbie and daughter Jeanna Vetter and husband Bob, all of Leitersburg, sister, Elsie Pittman of Greencastle, brother, Jim Snurr and wife Tina of Leitersburg, grandchildren, Julie Aughinbaugh and husband Tony, Jennifer Reiter and friend David, Jill Leather and husband Wayne, Alexa Vetter and Olivia Vetter, great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Mason Aughinbaugh, Jacob and Erika Reiter and David and Matthew Leather and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul "Dan" Snurr.
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA, with Pastor Terry W. Culler officiating.
The family will receive friends for a restricted viewing on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 7-9pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 21, 2020