BETTY L. (WEYANT) WOLFE 1932-2020
Mrs. Betty L. (Weyant) Wolfe, 87, of Waynesboro, Pa., passed away, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg.
Born August 7, 1932 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Kathryn L. (Stouffer) Weyant.
She graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1950.
During her working career, Mrs. Wolfe worked as a correspondent for The Record Herald, Waynesboro, Catoctin Enterprise in Thurmont, Md., and The Frederick News Post. She also worked at Fairchild Aircraft, Blue Ridge Fasteners, was the assistant manager of Blue Ridge Summit High's Dairy Store for over 8 years, was a dispatcher at the Motor Pool at Fort Ritchie, and worked at the business office and switchboard of the Waynesboro Hospital for several years. Following her retirement, she continued to work as an in-home caregiver for many years.
She was a member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro, where she was a member of the Otterbein Quilt Club and the National AARP. She was also involved with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for most of her life.
Mrs. Wolfe enjoyed sewing, quilting, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three children, Brian L. Wolfe and his wife, Bonnie of Blue Ridge Summit, Chris L. Wolfe of Belgium and Laura L. Shank and her husband, Robert of Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro; 4 grandchildren. Alison Hundley, Jody Wolfe, Benjamin Shank and his wife, Sara, and Tyler Shank and his wife, Courtney; 1 step-granddaughter; 8 great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Keturah, Jacob, Gavin, Emmalee, Ava, Nolan, and Abigail; and 1 step-great-grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 at Otterbein Park, Welty Road, Waynesboro, with Pastor John Hoffman and Dave Besecker officiating. Burial will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
