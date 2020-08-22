Mrs. Betty Mae (Oaks) Faust, 69, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Thursday, August 20, 2020 in her home.
Born July 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Lucille (Hollingshead) Oaks.
She graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School.
She married William Henry "Bill" Faust May 5, 1995 in Hagerstown, MD. Bill passed away November 23, 2010.
She previously worked at the Shoe Factory in Greencastle and Corning Glass of Greencastle.
She was a member of the American Legion, Greencastle.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Oaks of Waynesboro , her step-son, Ernie Faust of Greencastle, PA, and step-daughter, Crystal Faust of St. Thomas, PA; one grandson, Dakota Oaks; one great-grandchildren, Skyler Oaks; her siblings: Barbara A. Carbaugh and her husband Perry, Sr. of Waynesboro, PA, Michael F. Oaks of Marion, Thomas R. Oaks of Marion, and Tammie S. Shindle and her husband Jeff of McConnellsburg, PA; her sister-in-law, Kim Oaks of Marion, PA and extended family, Rebecca, Jason, Aryanna and Ayden, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements.
