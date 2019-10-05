|
|
Beverly Jean Sword, 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 26, 1948 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Luella Jane Davis Bowser.
Beverly was a 1966 graduate of Waynesboro High School. She was employed at Maxwell, Maxwell and Bridgers Law Office in Waynesboro while she was in high school and for several years after her graduation. A homemaker most of her adult life, she also was the secretary and bookkeeper for her husband's business, Classic Vinyl Repair in Greencastle. She was a member of King Street United Brethren Church. She was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with their group of friends, affectionately known as "The Gang".
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Sword of Greencastle; son, Brian Scott Sword of Greencastle; and two siblings, Nancy Rienks of Waynesboro and Jim Bowser and wife Joanne of Shippensburg. In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel J. Bowser.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225. Rev. Ron Cook and Rev. Jody Bowser will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Beautiful View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to either the Samaritan Fund or Missions Fund at King Street Church, 56 N. Second St. , Chambersburg, PA 17201.Condolences may be shared at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 5, 2019