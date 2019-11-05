|
Billie Mae (Cutlip) Swartz, 90, of Greensburg, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 in her home. She was born March 4, 1929 in Fenwick, WV, a daughter of the late William E. and Idra C. (Carnifax) Cutlip. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Steele Swartz, Jr.; and her son, Walter Steele Swartz III. She is survived by her son, William Swartz and wife, Patricia, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Cutlip, of West Virginia, and Frederick Cutlip, of Maryland; many nieces and nephews; and two special caregivers she had become attached to, Jenn and Amy. Friends were received from 4 to 7 PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the funeral home with the Rev. Tara Fanton officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, New Kensington. The family would like to thank Jackie Long's Home Care and Suncrest Hospice for their support and compassion. www.bachafh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 5, 2019