Bonnie J. Showalter, age 72 of Marion, PA died Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 4, 1947 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond V. and Virginia M. Cosey. She married her husband Lee Showalter on August 20, 1967.
Bonnie was a homemaker and had worked as a waitress and medical assistant before her marriage. She also worked in the family business; pruning trees, thinning peaches, packing fruit and as a bookkeeper.
Bonnie grew up in Greencastle and was a 1965 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School. She lived in State College before moving to the Five Forks area in 1969. She was a member of the Five Forks Brethren In Christ Church and had attended there for over 25 years. Bonnie was devout in her faith and her love of God.
Her favorite things in life in her later years were helping her friends. She took them to medical appointments, enjoyed meeting them for lunch and shopping and she particularly enjoyed bus trips.
Bonnie loved her boys and grandchildren and was a positive person who supported her husband and family through good and bad times.
Surviving family in addition to her husband Lee are son Leo Showalter and fiancée Paula Wright, son Phillip Showalter and girlfriend Jenniffer Dice, all of Marion, PA; one granddaughter Marissa Showalter and one grandson Garrett Showalter; one brother Richard Miller and wife Judy of Greencastle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 1 at 10:00 AM at the Five Forks Brethren In Christ Church Auditorium 9244 Five Forks Rd. Waynesboro with Pastor Bill Shank officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman. There will be a visitation at the church on Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Five Forks Brethren In Christ Church 9244 Five Forks Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the WellSpan Oncology Center 22 St. Paul Dr. Suite 100 Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to the Salvation Army 169 Lincoln Way West Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 28, 2020