|
|
Brenda Ann Good, née Kuhne, (March 25, 1940 - November 21, 2019) of Charlottesville, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband of fifty-seven years and her daughters. Brenda was born in Scotton, North Yorkshire, England, in the midst of World War II. She was the first daughter and fourth child of Rose Ann, née Dunn, and Walter Charles Kuhne, a Sergeant Major in the British Army. At the time of her birth, her father was fighting in the War and did not meet his daughter until 1945, when he escaped from a prisoner of war death march orchestrated by the Nazis. After the War, the family settled in the village of Bishops Cannings, Wiltshire. Brenda attended Catholic school, where she learned needlework from the nuns, a craft that she would continue to cultivate and practice her entire lifetime.
She graduated from Trowbridge Victoria Technical Institute in 1956, but like many working-class women of her time, was not afforded the opportunity to attend university in England. Instead, she worked as a bank teller in nearby Devizes, Wiltshire before sallying forth to explore the wider world. Her exploration took her to Liverpool, London and then to Toronto, Canada. She fled the Canadian cold and journeyed to Washington, D.C. reuniting with her dear friends from her days at the Kensington YWCA. In D.C., she took a job with the press attaché at the Australian Embassy. She met a handsome naval officer and after a whirlwind romance, she married Dennis W. Good, Jr. in 1962. The couple moved to Dennis's rural hometown of Quincy, Pennsylvania where Dennis ran The Good Lumber Company and they had two daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth.
The family moved to Charlottesville in 1971. Dennis graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and joined McGuire Woods, practicing as a partner in the tax and estate planning group. It was in Charlottesville where Brenda realized a lifelong dream - denied to her in her English youth - of attending college, first at Piedmont Virginia Community College, and then at the University of Virginia. In 1991 she proudly became a first-generation college graduate, earning her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the age of fifty-one. In 1992 she became a United States citizen, while also retaining her English citizenship.
Brenda was always mindful of the privileges afforded her and generously gave back to her community. A breast cancer survivor, she volunteered for several non-profit organizations and was passionate about making breast health care services available to all women. Notably, she testified with a team from the in 1989 before the Virginia Senate Labor and Commerce Committee. Their efforts were successful and a House bill was amended to include insurance benefits for mammography for women over forty. She also was the only non-attorney on the Virginia State Bar's Lawyer Referral Committee from 1993-1994 that promoted affordable legal services to Virginia citizens.
Throughout her life, Brenda pursued a variety of interests. She was an avid reader, newshound and gardener. The needlework skills taught her in childhood blossomed into a passion, and she took great delight in developing and learning new techniques, often in the company of her friends in the Friendly Friday Stitchers of Charlottesville. Always curious, she explored art, music, antiques and history, and enjoyed extensive travel with her husband. Her seemingly unending energy was a marvel to friends and family alike. And in her daughters' eyes, she was nothing less than a superhero, who used her kindness, optimism, confidence and bravery to stand up for what is right, and who was possessed of a toughness which helped her withstand all the challenges that life chose to throw at her.
Brenda was loved and adored and is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Dennis W. Good, Jr., and her daughters, Sarah Ann Good of San Francisco, California (and her daughter-in-law, Kristina M. Ramos) and Elizabeth Welty Good of Charlottesville, Virginia, her brothers, Francis J. Kuhne of Bingley, England and Neville B. Kuhne of North Ascot, England. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Walter J. Kuhne, Carol J. Pogany and Gerald F. Kuhne. The family has planned a private burial in the family plot in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania and will announce details for a memorial and celebration of Brenda's life in Charlottesville, Virginia in the spring.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 26, 2019