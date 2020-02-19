|
|
Brenda K. Frey passed from this world and stepped into the loving arms of her precious Lord Jesus February 11th. Her trust in Christ alone for her salvation kept her soul anchored in His promises till the day that her faith became sight.
Brenda obtained a Master of Business Administration, a BS in Home Economics with an Undergraduate Degree in Dietetics during her time in this life. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and quilting. Brenda was a Proverbs 31 lady, though she never thought herself to be so. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church and held a passion for the unborn and the orphaned. But of all her endeavors, her greatest by far was declaring her life to be set apart for Jesus.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Edwin and Miriam DeLauter of Sabillasville, MD and is survived by her husband of twenty eight years, Gary, her son Aaron, both of Harpers Ferry, her sister, Sharon Firme of Gettysburg, PA, her niece, Nicole Hutcheson of Hanover, PA, her niece, Joy Firme of Gettysburg, PA, along with a host of other family members and friends.
A private interment for family will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 22nd at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont, MD followed by a memorial service, open to those wanting to celebrate Brenda's life, the same day at Fellowship Bible Church, 169 Daniel Road, Shenandoah Junction, WV at or around 12:15 pm, with a time of fellowship and refreshments immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you consider donations to the following organizations: Preborn.org, martinsburgunionrescuemission.com or Ve Deme Orphanage at https://gnbcinternational.networkforgood.com/projects and select Ve Deme Orphanage and Childrens School-Operating Account. Donations by check may be mailed to GNBC International, VOCS Account, 42130 Cherry Spring Lane, Leesburg, VA 20176
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 19, 2020