Mr. Candido "Eddie" Mendoza Gonzalez, loving known as Mr. Mendoza, 87, of Park Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Born November 23, 1932 in Humacao, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Concepcion Mendoza and Gregoria Gonzalez. Mr. Mendoza was born and raised in Puerto Rico, moving to Waynesboro in July 1954.
He and his wife, the late June M. (Mills) Mendoza, were married May 17, 1958. Mrs. Mendoza passed away January 31, 2008.
Mr. Mendoza was employed by Appalachian Nurseries for 10 years and later by Landis Machine Company from 1965 until his retirement in 1998.
He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Waynesboro Council (4th degree).
His passions included being outdoors, and caring for his yard and garden.
He is survived by two daughters, Candida C. Mendoza and Constancia Mendoza, both of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Ian, Marvin, Austen, Quentin, and Cameron; 3 great-grandchildren, Treyton, Acacia, and Carter; two siblings, Raymond Mendoza and Lucy Mendoza, both of Humacao.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Gregory Mendoza, Maria Rodriguez, Luis Mendoza, Angel Mendoza, Christobal Mendoza and Victoria Soto.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday morning, in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 20, 2020