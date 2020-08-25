1/1
Caroline L. (Toms) Grove
Mrs. Caroline L. (Toms) Grove, 91, of Quincy Village and formerly of Highfield Road, Cascade, MD, passed away Sunday morning, August 23, 2020.
Born March 29, 1929 in Edgemont, MD, she was the daughter of the late Glen E. and Maude E. (Toms) Toms. She grew up in the Eylers Valley area.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Warren D. Grove, Jr., were married December 18, 1953 in Smithsburg, MD. Mr. Grove passed away March 8, 2020.
Mrs. Grove was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, painting, latch hook and other crafts.
She was a member of St. Stephen's United Church of Christ, Highfield, MD and Life Member of Plymouth Chapter Eastern Star #140.
Mrs. Grove is survived by five children; Gilson Mentzer and his wife, Vicky of Orrstown, Sandy Wetzel of Waynesboro, Barbara McClain of Leitersburg, Carl Grove and his wife, Kathleen of Waynesboro, Daniel Grove and his wife, Tracy of Hagerstown; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Arlene Helm of Littlestown; three brothers, Gene Toms of Thurmont, Ray Toms of Emmitsburg, Glen Toms, Jr. of Emmitsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant sons Chester Grove and Mark Grove; one daughter, Diane Bentz; and three brothers, Berlene Toms, Lee Toms, and Richard Toms.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Stephens United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 931, Cascade, MD 21719.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
