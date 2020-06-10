Mr. Carroll R. Wildeson, 73, of Fayetteville, PA was received into the arms of the Lord, Monday, June 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Born April 28, 1947 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Edgar F. and Mary C. (Kyler) Wildeson.
He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1965.
Mr. Wildeson served with the United States Army Reserves during Vietnam from April 4, 1966 until his honorable discharge February 13, 1972.
He and his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Nancy M. (Parsons) Wildeson, were married February 1, 1969 in Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grindstone Hill, Chambersburg, PA.
Mr. Wildeson was employed as a machinist at Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro for 31 and half years. He was then employed as an auto detailer at Kyner's Auto Sales until his retirement in 2007.
He attended Solomon's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grindstone Hill, Chambersburg, in his younger years. Mr. Wildeson was also a member of the American Legion Post #517, Mercersburg, PA and a duck pin bowling league. He enjoyed building model cars, working word searches and puzzle books, watching Game Show Network and Western movies and cheering on the Washington Nationals baseball team.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Melissa A. Foreman and her husband Matthew of Greencastle, PA, Bradley J. Wildeson and his wife Tasha and Edgar "Allen" Wildeson and his wife Lisa both of Waynesboro, PA; four grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Wildeson, Robert Wildeson, both of Chambersburg and Richard Wildeson of Waynesboro, PA and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Grindstone Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 10, 2020.