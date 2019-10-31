|
Catherine M. "Kate" Cordell, age 102, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Quincy Village Nursing Center. Born March 11, 1917, in Marion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Cleveland and Elsie Pearl Harmon Stumbaugh.
A seamstress and a homemaker, Kate worked for the former Stanley Company for 14 years in Chambersburg and in the family home. She was an 89 year member of the Marion First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing.
Surviving are three children, Susan Rae Elliott (husband Kenneth) of Chambersburg, PA, Jessie Mae Horst (husband Gary)of Mont Alto, PA, and Cathy Ann Scofield of Mont Alto, PA; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Gladys Leininger; and a sister-in-law, Betty Stumbaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. "Jim" Cordell in 1983, a son Mark Alan Cordell in 2011, a step-daughter, Saundra Feldman, and three sisters, two brothers, and a grandson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2 PM at Brown's Mill Cemetery, Kauffman Station, PA, where Pastors Brent Stouffer and Chris Renner will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Marion First United Methodist Church, 94 Colorado St., Marion, PA 17235. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 31, 2019