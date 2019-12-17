|
|
Mrs. Cathy Lou (Fridinger) McSherry, 71, of Waynesboro, PA passed away surrounded by her family in her home after battling failing health for many years on Sunday December 15, 2019.
Born August 29, 1948 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late John William Fridinger, Sr. and Zelma Louise (Black) Fridinger.
Mrs. McSherry was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1966.
She and her husband, Danny McSherry, were married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1969 in St John's UCC in Sabillasville, MD.
Cathy worked in the printing field at Double Day from 1966 to 1974, Reynolds and Reynolds from 1974 to 2000 and as a receptionist at D.L. George and Sons from 2000 to 2013.
Mrs. McSherry was a lifelong member of the Saint John's UCC in Sabillasville, and also a long-time member of the Rouzerville Ruritan.
She loved reading, crocheting and watching dirt track racing. She was a member of a bowling league for many years.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. McSherry is survived by two daughters; Amy Socks and her husband Brian of Waynesboro and Missy Horst and her husband Chad of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Tyler Horst and his fiancée Cara Schaffer and John Horst; sisters Susann Posey of Waynesboro, Robin Haywood of Hagerstown; and brother Randy Fridinger of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, John William "Bill" Fridinger, Jr. and one sister Beverly Gates.
Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Homes will be handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice at https://www.spiritrustlutheran.org/philanthropy/donate-now/
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 17, 2019