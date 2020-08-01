Ceciley Yvonne "Bonnie" Hawbaker, 79, of Waynesboro, PA, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born July 22, 1941 in Emmitsburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Geraldine (Trent) Wills. She was the wife of Robert "Bobby" Hawbaker. They were married for 41 years.
Bonnie was a machinist at Landis Machine Company in Waynesboro, where she was employed for 32 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking, baking, reading, watching NASCAR, collecting antique glassware, and spending time with family and friends. She was a fan of the late Norman Rockwell.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Bobby, are sons, Jackie Myers of Hagerstown, and Jeffery Myers of Smithsburg; step-son, Robert V. Hawbaker (Lisa) of Waynesboro; sisters, Peggy Green and Susan Woolheater (Mark) all of Waynesboro; brothers, Ralph Cool of Hanover, PA, Lonnie Cool (Sara) of Texas, and Stanley Cool (Amy) of Waynesboro; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Randy Myers; a step-son, Chuck Hawbaker; and siblings, James Wills, Jr., Robert Wills, and Ruth Ella Cool..
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Fairfield, PA at a later time.
Memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to the Blue Ridge Summit Ambulance Company, 13063 Monterey Ln, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17214, or to the Mont Alto Ambulance Company, 603 S. Main St., Mont Alto, PA 17327. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.