Mrs. Ceedie R. "Rae" (Phelps) Smith, 91, of Meadowbrook Circle, Waynesboro, Pa., passed away Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, in her home.
Born July 1, 1929 in Roper, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lenwood L. and Ceedie A. (Spurill) Phelps.
Mrs. Smith was valedictorian of 1947 Roper High School, Roper. N.C.
She and her husband, the late Mr. William O. "Bill" Smith, were married December 2, 1950 in Washington D.C. While William Smith spent a career in customer service for the Washington Gas Light company utility for two decades, Ceedie Rae Smith worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, the Chesapeake Potomac Telephone Co., the Washington, D.C., postal service, Prince George's County Recreation Department in Riverdale, Md. In addition, she served as manager of Rath Packing Company when it was located in the Landover, Md.
As a couple, the Smiths moved from Landover, Md., and purchased the South Mountain Texaco Stations in 1977. After seven years in 1984, the Smiths sold that business, an old-fashion country store-service station, and moved to their residence to Meadowbrook Circle, Waynesboro. The Smiths purchased Waynesboro Laundry Service in 1986 They sold that business in 1996. Mr. Smith passed away September 18, 2018.
She was a member of South Mountain Bible Church.
A Southerner at heart, Ceedie Rae Smith showered family and friends with hospitality. Throughout her marriage, a member of the extended family lived with the Smiths. In one case, her brother and his wife endured a tragic motorcycle accident and had to recover at the Smith's house for nearly two years. The Smiths helped family members and friends with housing and financial support throughout their marriage. Their idea of relaxing included drinking iced-tea on the porch and chatting. Their friendly manner is largely responsible for the successes that they enjoyed operating the gasoline, service station-grocery store and the laundry service. Over the years, the Smiths employed nearly 50 people to help with the enterprises. The remodeling of the Waynesboro Laundry Service once led to recognition by the town for most improved store front. Today the site of the building is Main Street Park.
Mrs. Smith is survived by three sons, Ronald William Smith and his wife Terri of Baltimore, Md., Michael Ray Smith of Waynesboro, Pa., and Stanley Robert Smith and his wife Patricia of Orrstown, Pa.; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Barbara J. Smith; one sister, Blanche Peacock; and four brothers, John, LL, Jennis, Wilbert and Hartwell Phelps.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with The Rev. Dennis E. Fulk officiating.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends a half hour prior to the service, Saturday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
