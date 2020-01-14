|
Chad David Shifflett, 42, formerly of Waynesboro, PA and most recently of Holly Ridge, NC passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Born November 23, 1977 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of Sandra and Michael Toomey of Waynesboro and the late William "Tony" Shifflett.
Chad was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1995.
He and his wife, Monika Renee (Walker) Shifflett were married August 9, 2003 in Baltimore, MD.
In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by two sons Nicholas and Jackson; two sisters, Danielle Shifflett and Kristin Shifflett; a brother Ryan Shifflett; step-brother Robert Miller; maternal grandfather William Shupe; grandparents Robert and Joan Toomey; paternal grandmother Linda Shifflett; nieces Julia and Aubrey Trei; his parents in-law, Stanley and Sheila Walker, Sr.; brother-in-law Stanley Walker, Jr.; sister-in-law Erika (Kurt) McIntyer; a nephew Edmund; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by paternal grandparents William and Josephine Shifflett and maternal grandmother Yvonne Shupe.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro, PA followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Evangelical Lutheran Church Youth Group, 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 14, 2020