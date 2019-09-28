|
|
Charles A. Mullen, age 81, of Greencastle, PA died at 4:35 PM Thursday September 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 8, 1938 in Shermans Dale, PA, he was the son of the late G. Homer and El Reta (Parkison) Mullen. He married his wife Virginia (Smith) Mullen on April 26, 1958.
Charles graduated from Perry Joint High School in New Bloomfield, PA. He retired from Mack Trucks of Hagerstown in 1998 after 37 years employment. He was a member of the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church near Chambersburg where he was a Sunday School teacher for the past 25 years.
Charles was a life member of the NRA and the PA Grouse Shooters Hunting Club. His hobbies and interests included hunting, bowling, archery, woodworking, painting, traveling, going to Greencastle High School football and basketball games and Little League baseball games.
Surviving family in addition to his wife of 61 years are children Bryan (Margie) Mullen of Hagerstown, Steven Mullen of Chambersburg, Sherry (David) Tresler of State Line; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild and one brother George Mullen of Shermans Dale, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 2 at 10:30 AM at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 99 Miller Rd. Chambersburg, PA with Rev. Denise B. Horn officiating. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 99 Miller Rd. Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 28, 2019