Mr. Charles L. "Charlie" Pentz, 61, of Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, in his home.
Born June 10, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of Gloria (Gossert) Pentz of Waynesboro and the late Charles L. Pentz.
Charlie was a graduate of the Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1976.
He and his wife of over 36 years, Nancy S. (Brindle) Pentz were married November 24, 1983.
In his early years Charlie worked at Regency Thermographers, Waynesboro and Gayman Chevrolet, Chambersburg. In 1981 he started his business, Charlie Pentz's Garage. He later opened Charlie Pentz's Auto Sales, and Quincy and Waynecastle Storage.
Charlie lived his dream as an entrepreneur, creating, building and always having his next project ready to go. He loved everything cars, attending many car shows, always a Chevrolet fan, with his favorite being the Corvette. He also enjoyed traveling, flea markets and chocolate chip cookies.
In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jessica Pentz at home; two sisters, Debra Pentz of Mesa, AZ and Donna Willard of York, PA; a niece, Katie Willard of York and a nephew, Travis Piper of Chambersburg, PA.
Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 22, 2019 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research, P.O. Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152 online at www.lmsdr.org or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
