|
|
Mr. Charles N. "Chuck" Robison, 78, of Greencastle, PA passed away the morning of Sunday, November 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
Born September 6, 1941 in Cumberland, MD he was raised by his grandmother, the late Edna Robison.
Mr. Robison was a graduate of the Fort Hill High School, Cumberland, MD with the Class of 1959. He then went on to obtain a bachelors of science in industrial engineering from John Hopkins University.
Mr. Robison was employed as a quality control manager of 350 people for General Electric, Jessup, MD. He retired from General Electric in 1994.
He met his wife Connie (Flasher) Robison in 1977 and they married July 27, 1990. Together Chuck and Connie moved to Greencastle in 2001 where they built a new home and enjoyed spending time with their wonderful neighbors, close friends and family.
Mr. Robison enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was the type of person that others counted on for friendly advice and a laugh. Mr. Robison always welcomed people to come visit with him on his porch.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Robin VanLandingham and her husband Eddie of Odessa, FL; a step-son, Charles Widzga and his wife Cathy of Sterling, VA; three grandchildren, Crystal, Heather, and Blair; three step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Terri Lea Brust of Greencastle and Paula Mauck of Hampstead, MD.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 26, 2019