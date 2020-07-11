Charles Theodore "Ted" Alexander Jr., age 70, of Greencastle, PA died early Wednesday morning July 8, 2020 in the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. He had been in declining health for the past year.
Born September 20, 1949 in Tupelo, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Charles Theodore Alexander Sr. and Jane Conrad Alexander. He married his wife Avelina "Billy" Alexander, who he met in the Philippines, in December 1972.
Ted was the historian at Antietam National Battlefield for over 30 years. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Ted received his master's degree in history from the University of Maryland.
He was a founding member and served on the board of the Allison-Antrim Museum of Greencastle and on the Council on America's Military Past. He has written edited or contributed to seven books on the Civil War and has written more than 200 book reviews and articles for publications such as Civil War Times Illustrated, Blue and Gray Magazine, Maryland History and the Washington Times.
Ted was the founder and coordinator of the Chambersburg Civil War Seminars and raised funds for Civil War battlefield preservation. He served as a consultant for the Time Life Books Civil War series and the American Heritage Illustrated History of the Civil War and was a commentator on the documentary "Echoes of John Brown." Ted has offered lectures to organizations such as The Smithsonian Associates and the Johns Hopkins University Odyssey Program.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are a daughter Ricavelle "Rica" Dyas and husband Lyhn of Klamath Falls, OR, one step-granddaughter Claire Dyas of Flagstaff, AZ, one step-great granddaughter, an uncle A.J. Alexander of Wiggins, MS and several cousins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Allison-Antrim Museum 365 South Ridge Ave. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to the Chambersburg Civil War Seminars And Tours 100 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com