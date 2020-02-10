|
Mr. Charles W. Gardenhour, Sr., 94, of Lower Edgemont Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born October 22, 1925 in Leitersburg, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Etta Mae (Coss) Gardenhour.
Mr. Gardenhour served with the Merchant Marines during World War II.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Miriam V. (Naugle) Gardenhour, were married September 29, 1945 in Welty Church of the Brethren, Smithsburg, MD. Mrs. Gardenhour passed away November 3, 2012.
A lifelong plumber, Mr. Gardenhour operated C.W. Gardenhour Plumbing for many years, was employed by the State of Maryland and served on the water department for Washington Township Municipal Authority.
He attended Welty Church of the Brethren, Smithsburg and was a member of Rouzerville Church of the Brethren where he was Deacon Emeritus, served as a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Leader. He also was a member of Rouzerville Lions Club, founding member of Rouzerville Ruritan Club and a volunteer for Camp Joy-El Youth Ministries.
A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Mr. Gardenhour will be remembered for his selflessness and dependability, always willing to drop whatever he was doing to help someone else.
Mr. Gardenhour is survived by one daughter, Karen Rock and her husband, Joe of Waynesboro; five grandsons: Todd Gardenhour, Williamsport, MD and Troy Gardenhour, Brandon Rock, Jared Rock and Casey Rock, all of Waynesboro; seven great-grandchildren: Justin Gardenhour, Cody Gardenhour, Marissa Gardenhour, Emily Naugle, Madison Gardenhour, Megan Gardenhour and Noah Gardenhour, one brother, John Gardenhour; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles W. Gardenhour, Jr.; four sisters, Anna Wolff, Mildred Mong, Polly Young and Esther Stockslager; two brothers, Russell Gardenhour and Joseph "Art" Gardenhour, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA, with Pastor Mike Kenney officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at Waynesboro Ambulance Squad, 603 West Main Street, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 5o South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 to help defray funeral expenses or Welty Church of the Brethren, 13465 Greensburg Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 10, 2020