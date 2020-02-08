|
Charlotte Joan McGill Key went home to the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Alexander City, AL on November 16, 1935. Charlotte spent a happy girlhood growing up on a farm with her parents, brother and sisters. Charlotte accepted the Lord as her Savior when she was 13 years old at Comer Memorial Baptist Church in Alexander City, AL. Her Christian faith was strong, and she enjoyed church activities throughout her life. In 1953, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, the late Billie Gene Key. His military service in the U.S. Army and employment with the U.S. Government allowed them to travel around the United States and other countries. Charlotte's adopted home of Greencastle, PA was her favorite place to live. She raised her two children there, and she enjoyed many activities together with them: Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, band and sports. She is survived by her daughter Debra Key Newhouse, and husband Tony of York, PA; her son Jeffrey Gene Key, and wife Wendy of Ft. Myers, FL; her granddaughter Charlotte Newhouse al-Sahli, and husband Abed of Surfside, FL; her grandsons Skylar and Logan Key of Ft. Myers, FL; and three great-granddaughters Leila, Yasmine and Zeina al-Sahli of Surfside, FL. She is also survived by her brother James McGill, and wife Voncile of Montgomery, AL; her sister Juanita McGill Harry, and husband John of Duluth, GA; 13 nephews and nieces; her brother-in-law Bobby Lynn Key of Opelika, AL; and her brother-in-law David Wayne Key of Alexander City, AL. She is preceded in death by her parents James Burnett McGill and Clessie Maybelle Solley McGill of Alexander City, AL; husband Billie Gene Key of Ft. Myers, FL; sister Mildred McGill Cotney of Sylacauga, AL; and niece Carol Cotney Hardy of Sylacauga, AL. In lieu of cards and flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Charlotte's name to one of the following: Daniels Road Baptist Church, 5878 Daniels Parkway, Ft. Myers, FL 33912; or Allison–Antrim Museum, 365 S. Ridge Avenue, Greencastle, PA 17225. A memorial service will be held for Charlotte at Daniels Road Baptist Church at a time to be announced.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 8, 2020