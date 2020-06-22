Cheryl "Cheri" Hull
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl "Cheri" Hull , 65 Aug 3, 1954 - Jun 16, 2020 Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn Hull, 65, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania passed away on June 16, 2020.
Cheri was born on August 3, 1954 to Everett Hull and Norma Jean (Cook) Hull in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1972, she went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Shippensburg University where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She spent most of her professional career working for the Senate of Pennsylvania, where she specialized in writing, researching, and occasionally working on political campaigns. Cheri also cultivated her green thumb through a lifetime of gardening. She enjoyed sailing, spending time with family and friends, and researching her family's ancestry.
Cheri is preceded in death by her father Everett Hull. She is survived by her mother Norma Jean (Cook) Hull, her son Brock McCleary, her daughter-in-law Nicole McCleary, her granddaughter Harper McCleary, her best friend Lori Muri, as well as numerous other friends and family.
There will be a memorial service at the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg, PA, on June 26, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to PAWS of PA or the Melanoma Research Alliance - American Cancer Society in Cheri's memory.
Services have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St, Harrisburg, PA. To share online condolences please visit BitnerCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved