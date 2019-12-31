|
Cindy YuhZen Lin-Maines, 69, of Waynesboro, PA, died peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, 27 December 2019 at her residence following a three year long courageous fight with breast cancer. Her husband and sons were with her at her passing.
Cindy was born on August 25, 1950 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, the daughter of the late Lin Shen Shi and Lin Lo Pi.
Cindy grew up in Kaohsiung and graduated from the Kaohsiung Commercial Vocational High School in 1968 with class 338. Following her graduation, Cindy went to work for the Phillips Electronics Corporation in Kaohsiung as a book keeper while also working at the First Hotel as a telephone operator.
In June 1970 Cindy met her husband to be, then Army Sargent Tommy E. Maines in Kaohsiung. Married on March 8, 1973 in Tainan, Taiwan, she then left her home for Chuncheon, Korea before coming to the United States in Dec 1973. Over the next 34 years Cindy spent over 25 years in Germany and nine years in California and Arizona.
During this time Cindy obtained an associate degree and worked as a cashier, book keeper, budget analyst and finance clerk at many Army installations and commands in the United States and Germany. Most importantly to her, she because an American citizen in 1976. Finally, in July 2007, Cindy and Tom returned to the United States and moved to their current home. She finally retired as an Army civilian in 2008. After retirement Cindy enjoyed holding Chinese language and culture classes at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free library and tutoring several young children in the Chinese language for both formal and informal education requirements. She served on the advisory board for the Waynesboro New Hope shelter. After retirement Cindy also continued her love of travel, experiencing new cultures and meeting new people.
Cindy was a Christian by faith, having attended non-denominational military services worldwide as well as having attended services at many different places of worship in the Waynesboro area. Cindy also followed Chinese cultural traditions by bowing and greeting her father, mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law each morning.
Surviving Cindy is her husband of 46 years, Tommy E. Maines, their son's; Aaron of Columbus, Ohio and Aric of Leadville, Colorado, grandchildren Claire F. Maines and Logan T. Maines of Hilliard, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Jeanette Van Loan Maines of Hilliard, Ohio, brother and sister Lin Yuh Yen and Lin Yuh Shen of Kaohsiung, Taiwan and many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Taiwan, the U.S., China, Japan and Hong Kong. Cindy also had a host of wonderful friends literally spread throughout the world. She will be greatly missed by those who really knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lin Yuh Yin, Father-in-Law, Kenneth R. Maines, Mother-in-Law, Marjorie N. Maines, Brother-in-Law, Timothy E. Maines and Sister-in-Law, Lin Xiu Gui.
At Cindy's request no viewing will be held and she will be cremated. A memorial and celebration of Cindy's life will be held at 7:15 PM on Thursday, 2 Jan, at the Trinity Fellowship Church of the Brethren, 10610 Wayne Highway (PA 316), Waynesboro, PA with Reverend Earl Eby officiating. Her family will receive visitors beginning at 6:30 PM until the start of the service. Her cremated remains will be interred in the Iliff Cemetery, McLuney, Perry County, Ohio at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Memory of Cindy to: Waynesboro New Hope Shelter Inc, 25 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or on-line at: http://www.newhopeshelter.org/ Envelopes will be available at the memorial service.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 31, 2019