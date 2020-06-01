Constance R. "Connie" (Sanders) Morrow, 86, born January 25, 1934, only child of the late Gerald and Vern (Kugler) Sanders, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Quincy Village after a brief battle with cancer. With the exception of 8 years living in Mont Alto, Connie resided in the Waynesboro area.
Connie graduated from the former Quincy High School in 1951 and attended Waynesboro Business College.
She was employed at Landis Tool Company and later employed as a teacher's aide for the Waynesboro Area School District. Connie served as secretary at Trinity United Church of Christ and, later, as secretary at Presbyterian Church, both of Waynesboro. She volunteered for many years at the Waynesboro Hospital in the Gift Shop and at Out Patient Registry.
Connie was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, where she had served as an usher, a communion assistant, and a member of church council.
Connie married Robert B. Morrow on January 7, 1956, and lived at their present address since 1965. "Bob" died March 12, 2015. Connie is survived by son Stephen A. Morrow (Peg), Ellwood City, PA., who was the biological son of the late Mary Fisher Morrow; daughters Kimberly J. Morrow (Cindy), Waynesboro, and Victoria E. Funk (Paul), Hagerstown, MD; son Brian R. Morrow (Sherry), Richardson, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie F. Miller (Dan), Waynesboro, and Alexander M. Morrow, York, PA; great-grandsons, Kyle M. Miller and Dylan M. Miller, both of Waynesboro; along with an aunt and several cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and the other staff members at Quincy Village for the care they gave while Connie was a resident there.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of family in Green Hill Cemetery.
Connie requested that flowers be omitted. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 South Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Antietam Humane Society, 8153 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 1, 2020.