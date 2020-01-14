Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia “Connie” Widder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia “Connie” Widder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelia “Connie” Widder Obituary
Cornelia Grace "Connie" Widder , 93, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Menno Haven Nursing Facility in Chambersburg. Born April 24, 1926 in Chambersburg (Guilford Springs), PA., she was the daughter of the late John Albert and Celia (Light) Hoffeditz. She married Vernon C. Widder on August 18, 1945 in Hagerstown, MD. He died on March 28, 2016.

Connie was employed by the Stanley Company as a seamstress until the birth of their first child and then became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a lifetime member of Heidelberg Reformed Church in Marion, PA and actively participated in missions work. She was also a long-time member of the Kauffman Ruritan Club and Community Center where she managed the bookings and oversaw kitchen operations until her retirement in 2010.

She is survived by three children, Lucinda Custer of Chambersburg; John C. Widder (husband of Blossom Nowell) of Chambersburg; and Roy L. Widder (husband of Katrina Nowell) of Waynesboro; six grandchildren Laura Custer, Benjamin Widder and wife Cindy, Mark Widder and wife Jean, Chad Widder and wife Melissa, Tiffany Bricker and husband Brock, Matthew Widder and wife Emily and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

A viewing will be held on Thursday January 16 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle with funeral services on Friday, January 17 at 2:00 PM at the same location with Rev. David Riley officiating. Interment will be at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg Church, 166 Colorado St, PO Box 381, Marion, PA 17235. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -