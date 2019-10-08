Home

Creston C. Bumbaugh


1926 - 2019
Creston C. Bumbaugh Obituary
Mr. Creston C. Bumbaugh, 92, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Old Pen Mar Road, both of Waynesboro, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the nursing home.
Born November 10, 1926 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Bruce B. and Elva Mae (Whitmore) Bumbaugh. He lived most of his life in the Rouzerville, PA area.
Mr. Bumbaugh attended Washington Township High School and later served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. During his service, he was station in both California and Germany.
He married his first wife, the late Leona Mae (Cline) Bumbaugh on August 2, 1946. She passed away on August 30, 1998. He married his second wife, the late Maxine E. (Heishman) Bumbaugh on October 19, 2000. She passed away on August 6, 2010.
As a teenager, Mr. Bumbaugh worked at Pen Mar Park and also on a farm. He later worked for the Blue Ridge Pipe and Nipple Company, Greenstone, PA, Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro and from 1960 until his retirement in 1987, he worked at Mack Truck, Hagerstown, MD.
He was a longtime member of both Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Fountaindale, PA and the Western Maryland Railway Historical Society, Union Bridge, MD.
Mr. Bumbaugh enjoyed playing guitar, singing country and gospel music, watching baseball, and trains.
He is survived by two children, Sharon Cooley and her husband, Bryan of Stephens City, VA and Jonathan Bumbaugh of Gettysburg, PA; one grandson, Daniel Cooley and his wife, Heather of Pittsburgh, PA; one great-grandson Noah Cooley of Pittsburgh; one brother, Robert Bumbaugh of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Verva High, Miriam Fitz Shenk, and Doris Cline; and two brothers, Aldus Bumbaugh and Elwood Bumbaugh who was killed on the U.S.S. Franklin on March 19, 1945.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Rev. Eugene Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Fountaindale Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Friday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wesley Chapel, 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield, PA 17320 or The Western Maryland Railway Historical Society, P.O. Box 395, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
