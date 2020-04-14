|
Mr. Dallas G. Mowdy, 78, of Waynesboro, passed away at his home, Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born August 17, 1941 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest Luther Mowdy and Charlotte Martha (Brown) Mowdy Stouffer Hess.
Dallas was a graduate of Boonsboro High School with the Class of 1960.
Mr. Mowdy was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with an artillery crew
He and his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Lucinda I. "Cindy" (Leese) Mowdy, were married May 26, 1967 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Mowdy was employed at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro for 18 years. Prior to his retirement in 2007, he was employed at Mack Truck. Hagerstown, for 25 years
He was a member of the Waynesboro YMCA, Eagles Club, Inc., and the Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15
In addition to his wife he is survived by son Mikle Lynn Mowdy of Fairfax, VA, daughter Lisa Kay Mowdy of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, Daniel B. Mowdy and Caroline R. Mowdy, siblings Wilbur S. Mowdy of Waynesboro, Terry Lee Stouffer of Spring City, PA, Robert Lynn Stouffer of Waynesboro, and Andrea L. Gilbert of Chambersburg.
Services will be private and held by family at a later date.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 14, 2020