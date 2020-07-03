Daniel B. Jordan died on June 27, 2020, at Clifton Woods care facility in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was 95 (b. 1925) and suffering from vascular dementia. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Ruth Jordan, and his children Nicholas, Samuel, Rebecca and Anna and his grandsons Isaac and Ethan and a score of friends who mourn his passing.







Dan was a resident of Greencastle, Pennsylvania for many years and was a founding member of the Greencastle Democratic Club.





Born in New York City to Rose Levine Jordan and Isidore J Jordan. His father was an antiques and fur dealer and his mother was a teacher in the New York City schools. He received his undergraduate degree at NYU and his law degree at NYU law school. He was a member of the New York state bar, the DC bar, and the Supreme Court.





He served stateside in the United States Army during WWII and his experiences with racism on the various military bases led him to a lifelong commitment to civil rights. After his military service, he became a union organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and was a member of the union's first class for organizers.





He then became a union attorney and as general counsel for the Textile Workers Union of America he won a landmark unfair labor practice case against the JP Stevens textile company. In 1963, Dan argued to redress union busting in Southern States. Dan was involved in six months of hearings that drew 384 witnesses and produced a hearing record of 12,000 pages. The NLRB decision in favor of the employees was upheld after his further arguments in 1967 for the US Circuit Court. It restored jobs to those who were unfairly fired or denied pay and forced the company to post notices regarding reimbursed earnings plus interest. The decisions affected the collective bargaining rights of more than half a million American textile workers.





He was also general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union and an administrative law judge for the District of Columbia Rental Housing Commission.





A jazz fan since his high school days he listened faithfully to Rob Bamberger and his Hot Jazz Saturday Night program on WAMU. Saturday Night





He was active in the community in the District of Columbia serving on the Board of Mary's Center. He was also an avid craftsman working in wood and iron as a member of the Washington Woodworkers Guild and ABANA, the national association of artist blacksmiths. A scholarship in his name for minority students has been founded at the Penland School of Craft. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Daniel B Jordan Scholarship for Minority Students at the Penland School of Craft PO Box 37 Penland, NC 28765 or to Mary's Center in the District of Columbia.

