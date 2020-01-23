|
Mr. Darwin E. Wagaman, 73, of Leitersburg Road, Waynesboro, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in the York Hospital.
Born October 21, 1946 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Vesper C. (Moats) Wagaman. He lived most of his life in the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Wagaman graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1965.
He served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1967 with a tour in Vietnam.
Following his military service, Mr. Wagaman moved to Colorado for 11 years and worked as a machinist at a plastic manufacturer. He returned to Waynesboro in 1979 and worked at Landis Tool Company as a machinist for over 26 years.
He was a member of the South Mountain Fish and Game and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his close cousin who he spent a lot of time with, John Henning of Waynesboro; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother Denver Wagaman; two sisters, Ruth Bakner and Joan Weaver; and one niece, Sherry Bakner.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA, with Pastor Jere Shertzer officiating. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 23, 2020