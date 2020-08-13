Mr. David A. Pryor, 60, of Waynesboro, died Monday morning, August 10, 2020 in Waynesboro.
Born October 12, 1959 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Robert F. and Edna C. (Guessford) Pryor. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
David graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1977.
He was currently employed with the Chambersburg Area School District as a building and grounds crew supervisor. He had been with the school district for over 33 years.
David was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, both of Waynesboro and was an active member of the Autism Society. He was a former member of Eagles Club, Inc. and Fraternal Order of the Eagles # 1758, both of Waynesboro and Moose Lodge #842, Chambersburg.
He was a loving father who loved spending time with his children, including football games with his daughter and kayaking with his son. He also enjoyed his friends, being outdoors, carpentry, working on his house, and working on cars. He was known as dependable Dave. Always ready to lend a hand with a smile.
He is survived by his longtime wife, Lisa M. (Gillespie) Pryor; two children, Meaghan E. Pryor of Sunny Isles Beach, FL and Matthew D. Pryor of Waynesboro; one expectant granddaughter on the way; three siblings, Ronald Pryor of Waynesboro, Linda Bibb of Waynesboro, and Janice McLaughlin of Fairfield, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Monn, Joan Bream, and Dorothy "Dot" Reed; and one brother, Kenneth Pryor.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Society, P.O. Box 101, Enola, PA 17025.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
