David Allen Lantz, 53, from Thurmont, Maryland passed away in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on November 18, 2019 at 2:30 PM.
David is survived by his mother Shirly Lantz, wife Jill Smith-Lantz. His sons David Lantz Jr, Joshua Lantz (Fiancé Emily Mitchell), Chase Smith (Wife Bonnie Smith), daughter Caitlin McCoy (Husband Travis McCoy)
Grandchildren Tyler Lantz, Abbigail Lantz, Molly Bosko, Les Sabine, Tyler Huffman, and Cheyenne Huffman. Also, his beloved fat-cat Solo.
David had a close relationship with longtime best friends, Bruce and Kelly Jackson. David is preceded into death by his father, Ivan Lantz and an infant brother.
David was employed by S&S tire. He enjoyed all things Christmas and all that comes with it such as cookies, decorating, and movies. David enjoyed watching the Yankees and Vikings. David is loved by many and anyone who spent a few moments with him quickly realized what a truly wonderful person he was. David will be missed tremendously by many people.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 22, 2019