David Eugene Ganoe, age 66, formerly of Greencastle, passed away at his home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Wednesday November 6, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1953 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Melvin W. Ganoe & Francis M. (Martin) Ganoe.
A hardworking man with a heart of gold, David was the proud owner, operator and President of Ganoe Paving Company in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. Upon his well-deserved retirement, David was able to enjoy the finer things in life. A man of strong faith, Dave was an active member of Belin United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Above all else, David loved his family and will forever be remembered as the amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend he truly was.
Left to cherish David's memory are his beloved wife, Mrs. Dianne Sanders Kennedy of Surfside Beach; their children, James Ganoe of Waynesboro, PA, Michelle Goetz and her husband, Tim of Greencastle, PA & Amber Ganoe also of PA; four grandchildren; brothers, Melvin A. Sonny Ganoe of Chambersburg, PA, Harold I. Ganoe of Chambersburg, Pa, Michael L. Ganoe of Greencastle, Pa & Ronald L. Ganoe also of Greencastle, PA; sister, Katherine Reeder of Greencastle, PA; a large, loving, extended family; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins and many supportive friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of David's life will be held at the graveside at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West Greencastle on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers in David's name to Belin United Methodist Church Discretionary Fund, 4182 US-17 Bus. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.zimmermanfh.com
Locally, arrangements to assist the family were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 8, 2019